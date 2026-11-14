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🧑💼 Naperville HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From $50K–$130K+
Naperville’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from healthcare to high‑tech and logistics. If you’re in HR or recruiting, there are several solid options at different experience and pay levels.
Technical Recruiter (In‑House & University Recruiting) – Contract
- Employer: xLight Inc.
- Location: Naperville, IL (on‑site, some travel for campus events)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year + potential equity, full benefits listed
Own full‑cycle recruiting for cutting‑edge engineering and business roles at a deep‑tech laser company. Great fit if you have 5+ years technical + university recruiting and want to build campus programs, internships, and early‑career pipelines from the ground up.
HR Coordinator / Human Resources Executive
- Employer: Reliance Home Health Caregivers
- Location: Naperville, IL 60563 (in‑office)
- Type: Full‑Time
- Salary: $50,000 – $55,000/year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Hands‑on HR role in a home healthcare setting, covering recruiting, onboarding, compliance, employee relations, and investigations. Good for someone who likes detailed credential tracking and wants broad HR experience in a regulated industry.
Senior Driver Recruiting Manager
- Employer: RXO
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Type: Full‑Time
- Salary: $115,000 – $130,000/year + potential bonus/commission
Lead driver and owner‑operator recruiting strategy across the company and manage a recruiting team. Ideal if you have 7+ years recruiting (drivers), 3+ years leading teams, and want a data‑driven, high‑impact role with strong benefits and 401(k) match.
HR and Business Operations Lead
- Employer: GlobalSource IT (for a consulting client)
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Type: Full‑Time
- Salary: Not listed
Hybrid role owning HR admin, legal operations, and corporate compliance for a small, growing SAP‑focused consulting firm. Best for someone with 10+ years in legal/HR/business operations who wants a path toward Head of Business Operations or Chief Administration Officer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Naperville HR roles tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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