Naperville’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from healthcare to high‑tech and logistics. If you’re in HR or recruiting, there are several solid options at different experience and pay levels.

Employer: xLight Inc.

xLight Inc. Location: Naperville, IL (on‑site, some travel for campus events)

(on‑site, some travel for campus events) Type: Contract

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year + potential equity, full benefits listed

Own full‑cycle recruiting for cutting‑edge engineering and business roles at a deep‑tech laser company. Great fit if you have 5+ years technical + university recruiting and want to build campus programs, internships, and early‑career pipelines from the ground up.

Employer: Reliance Home Health Caregivers

Location: Naperville, IL 60563 (in‑office)

(in‑office) Type: Full‑Time

Salary: $50,000 – $55,000/year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Hands‑on HR role in a home healthcare setting, covering recruiting, onboarding, compliance, employee relations, and investigations. Good for someone who likes detailed credential tracking and wants broad HR experience in a regulated industry.

Employer: RXO

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full‑Time

Salary: $115,000 – $130,000/year + potential bonus/commission

Lead driver and owner‑operator recruiting strategy across the company and manage a recruiting team. Ideal if you have 7+ years recruiting (drivers), 3+ years leading teams, and want a data‑driven, high‑impact role with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: GlobalSource IT (for a consulting client)

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full‑Time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role owning HR admin, legal operations, and corporate compliance for a small, growing SAP‑focused consulting firm. Best for someone with 10+ years in legal/HR/business operations who wants a path toward Head of Business Operations or Chief Administration Officer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Naperville HR roles tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.