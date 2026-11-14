Naperville’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options here with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour + tips, plus up to +$2/hour for some late-night shifts

Work all stations, from grill to register, in a well-known national brand. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/sick time, commuter benefits, and meal discounts for eligible team members.

Employer: Shawarma Stop

Shawarma Stop Location: 1292 Rickert Dr #104, Naperville, IL 60540

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$22 per hour

No experience needed – they offer paid training and a flexible schedule. You’ll cook shawarma and other menu items, keep the kitchen organized, and get an employee discount; English or Spanish speakers welcome.

Employer: Ramsay's Kitchen – Naperville

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Other (prep cook / back-of-house role)

Other (prep cook / back-of-house role) Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Support the kitchen team at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant by handling prep, batch recipes, and station setup/cleanup on grills, fryers, ovens, and more. They mention growth opportunities, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and benefits with anniversary bonuses for eligible staff.

If one of these looks good, click through and apply soon—Naperville spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.