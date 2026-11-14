Naperville is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable cats are waiting at two local shelters for someone to bring them home and love them for life.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Naperville Area Humane Society

Phone: (630) 420-8989

Sheldon is a tiny gray boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Contact the shelter for details on vaccines, neuter status, and if he’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet Sheldon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Naperville Area Humane Society

Phone: (630) 420-8989

Sabrina is a young tortie girl with a beautiful, mottled coat. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Naperville Area Humane Society

Phone: (630) 420-8989

Sterling is a gray baby boy hoping for a cozy lap and lots of playtime. The shelter can share more about his health and if he’d suit your home.

👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Shelter: Naperville Area Humane Society

Phone: (630) 420-8989

Fanta is a bright orange-and-white kitten who’s ready for a fresh start. Reach out to see if she’s good with kids, other pets, and your lifestyle.

👉 Meet Fanta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Naperville Area Humane Society

Phone: (630) 420-8989

Santini is a baby brown tabby with classic stripes and big potential. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament and vetting.

👉 Meet Santini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Italian Beef is a spicy little orange boy with a big name and a bright future. Contact the shelter to learn about his medical care, neuter status, and if he’d enjoy other pets.

👉 Meet Italian Beef and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Naperville Area Humane Society

Phone: (630) 420-8989

Shasta is a soft gray kitten looking for a gentle home to grow up in. The shelter can tell you more about her energy level and care needs.

👉 Meet Shasta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Strawberry Cake Shake is a brown tabby kitten with a dessert-worthy name. Ask the shelter about her socialization, vaccines, and if she’d like a feline friend.

👉 Meet Strawberry Cake Shake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White & Gray/Blue

White & Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Smudge is a baby boy with a soft white-and-gray coat. Contact the shelter to find out if he’s a good fit for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet Smudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Harriet is a fluffy longhaired kitten with a lovely gray-and-white coat. The shelter can share grooming needs, health info, and how she does with families.

👉 Meet Harriet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Henry is a sleek black longhaired kitten hoping for a forever family. Reach out to learn about his vetting, personality, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Naperville Area Humane Society

Phone: (630) 420-8989

Cloud is a gray baby boy ready to float into someone’s heart. Call the shelter to ask about his health, social needs, and if he’d like a kitty friend.

👉 Meet Cloud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Cady is a beautiful adult black cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in. Ask the shelter about her personality, litter box habits, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Cady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Naperville Area Humane Society or A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter, meet these sweet faces, and talk with staff about the best match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.