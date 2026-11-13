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Naperville
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Naperville Today
7 days ago
Naperville neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from furniture to holiday decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Free china cabinet on curb
- Item: China cabinet
- Condition: Used – Fair (listed under Antique Furniture / Antique Cabinets)
- Location: Naperville, IL – on the curb (exact street not listed)
- Category: Furniture / Antiques & Collectibles
- Details: Classic cabinet style; listed as an antique piece. Fair condition means it may show wear, so plan to inspect before loading. Curb pickup, so you’ll likely need a vehicle and help to lift.
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
Inflatable Halloween Pumpkin Decoration
- Item: Inflatable Halloween yard decoration
- Description: Three stacked pumpkins with a purple witch hat. Fun, bold decor for your yard or porch.
- Location: Huntington Estates, Naperville, IL – on the front porch (exact address shared by poster via text)
- Category: Home decor and accessories
- Pickup notes: Poster says: “TXT ME FOR ADDRESS... ON MY FRONT PORCH 9083976127.” Contact them directly to confirm it’s still there and get the exact location.
- Source: Nextdoor
Antique 1890’s Twin Wooden Bed frame
- Item: Antique twin wooden bed frame
- Approx. era: 1890s (as listed by the poster)
- Design: Intricate post design; classic antique look.
- Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL
- Category: Furniture
- Notes from listing: Marked with “CASH ONLY OBO,” but it’s also in the For Sale & Free section. Check the Nextdoor post to confirm whether it’s currently free or for sale before arranging pickup.
- Source: Nextdoor
Toro Super Recycler Grass Bag for lawn mower
- Item: Toro Super Recycler grass bag
- Condition: Good, per poster
- Includes: Metal attachment for connecting to the mower
- Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL
- Category: Garden / Lawn care
- Use: Great if you already own a Toro Super Recycler mower and need a replacement bag or spare.
- Source: Nextdoor
Orbex Metal Hand Warmer with Red Pouch PICKUP PENDING
- Item: Orbex metal hand warmer
- Extras: Comes with a red pouch
- Status: Marked “PICKUP PENDING” – someone may already be on the way, but you can still check the listing in case it falls through.
- Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL
- Category: Sports & outdoors / Cold weather gear
- Notes from listing: Includes “CASH ONLY OBO” in the text; verify on Nextdoor whether it’s currently free or being sold.
- Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Naperville tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.