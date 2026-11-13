Naperville neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from furniture to holiday decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: China cabinet

China cabinet Condition: Used – Fair (listed under Antique Furniture / Antique Cabinets )

(listed under ) Location: Naperville, IL – on the curb (exact street not listed)

– on the curb (exact street not listed) Category: Furniture / Antiques & Collectibles

Details: Classic cabinet style; listed as an antique piece. Fair condition means it may show wear, so plan to inspect before loading. Curb pickup, so you’ll likely need a vehicle and help to lift.

Classic cabinet style; listed as an antique piece. Fair condition means it may show wear, so plan to inspect before loading. Curb pickup, so you’ll likely need a vehicle and help to lift. Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Inflatable Halloween yard decoration

Inflatable Halloween yard decoration Description: Three stacked pumpkins with a purple witch hat. Fun, bold decor for your yard or porch.

Fun, bold decor for your yard or porch. Location: Huntington Estates, Naperville, IL – on the front porch (exact address shared by poster via text)

– on the front porch (exact address shared by poster via text) Category: Home decor and accessories

Pickup notes: Poster says: “TXT ME FOR ADDRESS... ON MY FRONT PORCH 9083976127.” Contact them directly to confirm it’s still there and get the exact location.

Poster says: “TXT ME FOR ADDRESS... ON MY FRONT PORCH 9083976127.” Contact them directly to confirm it’s still there and get the exact location. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Antique twin wooden bed frame

Approx. era: 1890s (as listed by the poster)

(as listed by the poster) Design: Intricate post design; classic antique look.

Intricate post design; classic antique look. Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL

Category: Furniture

Notes from listing: Marked with “CASH ONLY OBO,” but it’s also in the For Sale & Free section. Check the Nextdoor post to confirm whether it’s currently free or for sale before arranging pickup.

Marked with “CASH ONLY OBO,” but it’s also in the section. Check the Nextdoor post to confirm whether it’s currently free or for sale before arranging pickup. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Toro Super Recycler grass bag

Condition: Good , per poster

, per poster Includes: Metal attachment for connecting to the mower

for connecting to the mower Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL

Category: Garden / Lawn care

Use: Great if you already own a Toro Super Recycler mower and need a replacement bag or spare.

Great if you already own a Toro Super Recycler mower and need a replacement bag or spare. Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Orbex metal hand warmer

Extras: Comes with a red pouch

Comes with a Status: Marked “PICKUP PENDING” – someone may already be on the way, but you can still check the listing in case it falls through.

Marked – someone may already be on the way, but you can still check the listing in case it falls through. Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL

Category: Sports & outdoors / Cold weather gear

Notes from listing: Includes “CASH ONLY OBO” in the text; verify on Nextdoor whether it’s currently free or being sold.

Includes “CASH ONLY OBO” in the text; verify on Nextdoor whether it’s currently free or being sold. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Naperville tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.