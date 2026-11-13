Naperville’s tech scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on data roles and senior leadership spots. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the suburbs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Naperville, IL (onsite, 4 days/week after training)

Type: Contract

Pay: $31.25 – $40.87/hour

Application deadline: Nov 26, 2026

Work on real utility infrastructure data using ArcGIS Pro, Model Builder, and Python. Good fit if you have 3+ years GIS experience, like improving workflows, and want steady hours with solid benefits on a contract.

Employer: KeHE Distributors

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $143,330 – $210,177/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, 401(k), ESOP, PTO, sick time, STD/LTD, holiday pay (benefits start Day 1)

Lead IT financials and strategy for a large, employee-owned distributor. You’ll own IT budgeting, portfolio reporting, and governance, and manage a team—ideal if you have 10+ years in IT/finance/operations and 6+ years of people leadership.

Employer: Ecolab

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $153,900 – $230,800/year + annual bonus eligible

Senior architecture role shaping cloud, APIs/microservices, AI, and IoT solutions across Ecolab’s digital products. Great for someone with 12+ years tech experience and strong background in distributed systems, integration, and AI-enabled products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting shows related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.