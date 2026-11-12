🎓 Several Education & Training Jobs in Naperville, IL

Naperville has a nice mix of school and training roles right now, from K–12 support to college teaching and corporate training.

Here are several education & training openings worth a look:

Employer: Indian Prairie School District 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 Location: Naperville, IL (school lunchroom & playground)

(school lunchroom & playground) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Help keep students safe and on track during lunch and recess. You’ll supervise kids in the cafeteria and playground, support conflict resolution, follow safety procedures, and work closely with food service staff.

Employer: North Central College

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time, per-course adjunct

Pay: $960–$1,040 per credit hour

Teach college-level biology labs and lectures (cell biology, ecology, genetics, or human biology) on a per-course basis. Great fit if you have at least a master’s in biology and want flexible, semester-by-semester teaching.

Employer: Not listed (ABA services provider)

Not listed (ABA services provider) Location: Naperville, IL (serving multiple schools in western & northwestern suburbs)

(serving multiple schools in western & northwestern suburbs) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$24.00/hour

Provide ABA support to K–12 students during the school year at various school sites. You’ll need your own transportation and a clean driving record, and your placement will be based on your experience and location.

Employer: Oncourse Home Solutions

Location: Naperville, IL (hybrid: in-office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri)

(hybrid: in-office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $55,000–$85,000/year + potential bonus

Lead training for a busy contact center team, from new-hire onboarding to skill-building and systems training. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of training experience, strong presentation skills, and like a mix of in-person and virtual facilitation.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.