💻 Several Naperville IT & Analytics Roles, Up to $150K+

Naperville’s tech scene is busy right now—solid options whether you love hands-on coding, ERP work, or leading data teams.

Employer: ennVee TechnoGroup Inc

ennVee TechnoGroup Inc Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Deep-dive role for a senior DSI/JD Edwards developer. You’ll build and support mobile data collection apps, barcode labeling, and warehouse automation using DSI MEP/CIP, dcLINK, and JDE E1. Great fit if you have 10+ years with DSI, strong SQL/debugging skills, and like working closely with warehouse and manufacturing teams.

Employer: TOPS Products LLC

Location: Naperville, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on application developer role focused on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, Azure, SQL Server, and integrations (APIs, EDI, reporting). Good match if you have 3+ years of development with X++/C#/.NET, enjoy solving complex ERP and integration issues, and want variety across web apps, reports, and data processes.

Employer: Sourcebooks

Location: Hybrid Naperville or remote in select states

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $135,000 – $150,000

Lead the analytics and BI function at a major book publisher. You’ll manage a small team, own Power BI dashboards, drive pricing and revenue analysis, and use data to guide what gets published and how it’s sold. Best for someone with 7+ years in analytics, strong Power BI + SQL, and experience with book or consumer data who wants leadership plus hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.