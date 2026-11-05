🛒 Naperville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Naperville’s retail and customer service scene is growing, with new stores opening and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MOM's Organic Market

Location: Naperville, IL (training in Mount Prospect, Naperville store opens Q1 2027)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000/year

Lead a natural foods store, coach a team, and help open a brand-new Naperville location after training. This role is great if you love customer experience, developing people, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, 30% discount, PTO, and more).

Employer: MOM's Organic Market

Location: Naperville, IL (training in Mount Prospect, Naperville store opens Q1 2027)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00/hour

Grow into a leadership role focused on the produce department and customer experience. You’ll get hands-on training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, 30% discount, PTO), and a clear path to help open the new Naperville store.

Employer: Beautifully EmpowHERed

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Help customers find great pre-owned items while keeping the sales floor neat and welcoming. Good fit if you have retail or cashier experience, like organizing, and want an employee discount; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Naperville Public Library

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time (set weekly and monthly schedule, evenings & weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role helping patrons with cards, checkouts, holds, tech questions, and more at the 95th Street Library. Comes with strong public-sector benefits like vacation, sick time, pension (IMRF), 12 weeks paid parental leave, and training opportunities.

Employer: Plato's Closet Naperville

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time (must be 16+, nights & weekends)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Work in a trendy resale shop buying and selling gently used teen/young adult clothing. Ideal if you want a fun, fashion-focused job with employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, and first pick of new arrivals.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.