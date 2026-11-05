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🛒 Naperville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Naperville’s retail and customer service scene is growing, with new stores opening and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.
New Store – Assistant General Manager
Employer: MOM's Organic Market
Location: Naperville, IL (training in Mount Prospect, Naperville store opens Q1 2027)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000/year
Lead a natural foods store, coach a team, and help open a brand-new Naperville location after training. This role is great if you love customer experience, developing people, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, 30% discount, PTO, and more).
Produce Manager in Training
Employer: MOM's Organic Market
Location: Naperville, IL (training in Mount Prospect, Naperville store opens Q1 2027)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24.00/hour
Grow into a leadership role focused on the produce department and customer experience. You’ll get hands-on training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, 30% discount, PTO), and a clear path to help open the new Naperville store.
Resale Store Associate
Employer: Beautifully EmpowHERed
Location: Naperville, IL
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15.00/hour
Help customers find great pre-owned items while keeping the sales floor neat and welcoming. Good fit if you have retail or cashier experience, like organizing, and want an employee discount; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Customer Services Assistant – 95th Street Library
Employer: Naperville Public Library
Location: Naperville, IL
Type: Part-time (set weekly and monthly schedule, evenings & weekends)
Pay: Not listed
Front-desk role helping patrons with cards, checkouts, holds, tech questions, and more at the 95th Street Library. Comes with strong public-sector benefits like vacation, sick time, pension (IMRF), 12 weeks paid parental leave, and training opportunities.
Sales Associate – Nights & Weekends
Employer: Plato's Closet Naperville
Location: Naperville, IL
Type: Part-time (must be 16+, nights & weekends)
Pay: $15.00/hour
Work in a trendy resale shop buying and selling gently used teen/young adult clothing. Ideal if you want a fun, fashion-focused job with employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, and first pick of new arrivals.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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