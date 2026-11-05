🚌 Naperville Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay CDL Roles

Naperville is busy and well-connected, which means steady work for CDL drivers. If you like good pay, clear routes, and regular home time, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time, Local

Salary: Average $72,800/year; top 10% up to $90,000/year (activity-based pay)

Local Class A role with daily home time, steady freight for a single customer, and lots of extra pay options (detention, holiday, safety training, and more). Benefits start quickly: PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time, Semi-local

Salary: Recent drivers have averaged $87,100/year

CDL-A semi-local job with frequent home time and strong activity-based pay: $0.61/mile, plus live stop, drop & hook, detention, holiday, and training pay. You also get PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits after 30 days.

Employer: LKB Trans (listed via ATLANTIC TRANSPORT)

(listed via ATLANTIC TRANSPORT) Location: Naperville, IL recruiting area; Midwest/East regional

Type: Full-time, Regional

Salary: About $3,000–$3,500 per week (around $11,000–$13,000 per month) at $0.75 CPM

Regional CDL-A role running the Midwest and Eastern U.S. with no-touch, drop-and-hook freight and weekly or 12-on/3-off home time options. Drive 2022+ Volvo trucks with fridge and microwave, plus weekly pay, fuel card, and some relocation help.

If one of these fits your license and experience, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.