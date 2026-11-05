🏥 Naperville healthcare jobs with multiple flexible openings

Naperville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to private clinics. Here are several local roles with solid pay and a mix of schedules, all in or around Naperville, IL.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Naperville & Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $35.15–$54.48/hour

Work weekday clinic hours doing phone triage, patient education, and care coordination for rheumatology patients across two offices. Great fit for an Illinois RN who likes a mix of clinical thinking and patient communication without bedside chaos.

Employer: ABA Midwest

Location: Naperville, IL (in clients’ homes)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$31/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism with flexible daytime, evening, and weekend schedules. RBT exam fee is covered, with bonuses, Sunday pay differentials, and strong supervision for those growing in the ABA field.

Employer: Greenpath Clinic

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week), hybrid

Pay: $21–$24/hour

Run the back-end of a mental health and holistic clinic—scheduling, billing, insurance, and EHR workflows—with at least two on-site days per week. Ideal if you have prior medical office experience and love building systems, not just doing front-desk tasks.

Employer: Advocate Health Care / Aurora Medical Group

Location: Naperville, IL (primary) plus Aurora & St. Charles sites

Type: Full-time

Support a busy women’s health practice with scheduling, registration, billing, and medical record tasks during Monday–Friday, 7am–7pm office hours. Good for someone with customer service experience who can handle a high-volume clinic setting.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks

Pay: $3,182/week (package)

Work 10-hour night shifts, 40 hrs/week as a CT Tech on a long travel assignment, with health benefits, 401(k) match, and 24/7 recruiter support. Great if you want strong weekly pay while experiencing a new facility.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks

Pay: $3,182/week (package)

Similar role focused on 10-hour evening shifts, 40 hrs/week. Same benefits and support, but better if you prefer evenings over nights.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks

Pay: $3,081/week (package)

Day-shift CT Tech travel role (10-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week) with day-one medical, dental, and vision plus housing/meal stipends and 401(k). Requires about 2+ years of CT experience and ARRT credentials.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Local contract, 26 weeks

Pay: $74/hour

Stay local while earning contract-level pay as a CT Tech on 10-hour day shifts. Comes with day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, and a travel bonus for eligible candidates.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time (multiple positions)

Pay: $20.29–$29.42/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Support wound care providers Monday–Friday between 7:00am–5:30pm with 10-hour shifts and no nights, weekends, or holidays. Great for MAs with CPR who want steady daytime hours and strong system-wide benefits.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Edward Hospital, Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.14–$40.71/hour

Lead the team that cleans, tracks, and distributes mobile medical equipment across the hospital, ensuring units have safe, ready-to-use devices. Best for someone with CRCST (or similar), 3+ years in equipment/central processing, and prior leadership experience.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Edward Hospital, Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $36.42–$56.45/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Day-shift MRI role Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm with rotating weekends/on-call. Requires ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT and BLS, with strong benefits and growth in a Magnet-recognized system.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Edward Hospital, Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $36.42–$56.45/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Evening MRI schedule Monday–Friday, 2:00pm–10:30pm with rotating weekends/on-call. Same requirements and benefits as the day role, better if you prefer later hours.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Edward Main Hospital, Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Pay: $37.25–$57.74/hour

Night-shift inpatient RN role 7:00pm–7:30am with rotating weekends and holidays, caring for short-stay and observation patients. Requires at least 1 year of inpatient RN experience and an Illinois RN license.

Employer: Charter Senior Living

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Support assisted living residents with meds and daily care in a community-focused senior living setting. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, free medical plan option, bonuses, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Team Select Home Care

Location: Naperville & Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $39/hour

Provide 1:1 home care for pediatric and adult patients (often with g-tubes, trachs, or vents) with flexible day, night, and weekend options. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and strong training.

Employer: Naperville Internist

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $65–$75/hour

Outpatient role with very flexible hours in a busy internal medicine office. Great if you’re an experienced NP or PA who enjoys direct patient care, fast-paced clinics, and accurate charting.

Employer: Hyline Dental

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$28/hour

Be the main guide for patients’ dental treatment plans in a modern, growing office—explaining options, insurance, and financing. Best for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates with dental or patient-facing sales experience.

Employer: Hyline Dental

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $35/hour

Similar bilingual treatment coordinator role with a higher top pay range, focused on presenting plans and helping patients move forward with care. Includes 401(k), health, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Lead and mentor a team of stretch specialists while providing 1:1 assisted stretch sessions and mobility assessments. Comes with a free gym membership, discounts, 401(k), and full benefits for full-time staff—great for someone with stretch experience and anatomy knowledge.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Naperville healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.