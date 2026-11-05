🎓 Naperville Education Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $98K+

Naperville’s schools and learning centers are busy and hiring across age groups—from infants to high school and K–8 tutoring. If you like helping students grow, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$50,000/year

Lead a calm, beautifully prepared Montessori classroom for ages 0–3, focusing on independence, movement, and discovery. Includes sponsored Montessori training, health benefits, PTO, and up to 75% tuition discount for two children.

Employer: Naperville Community Unit School District 203 (Naperville Central High School)

(Naperville Central High School) Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time, 193-day administrator contract

Full-time, Salary: Starting at $98,000/year+, DOE

Application deadline: 11/15/2026

Lead student discipline, attendance, and campus supervision while supporting teachers and school-wide initiatives. Requires a Professional Educator License with General Administrative Endorsement, master’s degree, and 2+ years teaching or admin experience.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time (8–15 hours/week)

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Work with K–8 students in a low-stress, structured setting—no lesson planning, grading, or parent conferences. Great for certified or retired teachers and college grads who want flexible, in-person tutoring with a set curriculum.

Employer: Grace's Place

Location: Naperville, IL 60563

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.25/hour

Create and run lesson plans that support students, including those with developmental disabilities, using early intervention and learning technology. Offers PTO, flexible schedule, employee discount, and professional development assistance; requires 30 semester hours with 6 in ECE and 1 year experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.