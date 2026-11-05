🔧 Naperville Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Naperville has steady demand for people who keep buildings, cars, and grounds looking sharp. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Harvard Maintenance Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr

Evening shift Monday–Friday, 6pm–10pm cleaning clinical/common areas: restrooms, floors, windows, trash, and more. Good fit if you want steady hours, can handle physical work, and like the idea of benefits and growth with a large janitorial company.

Employer: Sebert Landscape

Sebert Landscape Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Part-time / On-call, Independent Contractor

Pay: $20–$35/hr (based on role and experience)

Seasonal winter work with several positions: shovelers, lead shovelers, plow truck drivers, and skid steer operators. On-call during snow events (nights, weekends, holidays) — great if you want extra money in winter and possibly more landscaping work in spring/summer.

Employer: Bill Jacobs BMW

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Wash and prep vehicles, move cars around the lot, and support the service team at a busy BMW dealership. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who likes cars, can work fast, and wants room to grow into other roles in the auto world.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before spots fill up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.