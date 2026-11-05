💰 Several Accounting & Finance Openings in Naperville, IL

Naperville’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, public accounting, and insurance roles. If you’re in accounting or claims and want solid pay plus benefits, this week looks strong.

Employer: NPL Construction Co. (Centuri)

NPL Construction Co. (Centuri) Location: Naperville, IL (office / construction environment)

(office / construction environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle project billing, budgets, variance reports, and work closely with project managers on contracts and change orders. Good fit if you have 2+ years of project accounting and want strong benefits, weekly pay, and room to grow in the utility/energy space.

Employer: KeHE Distributors

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,910 – $190,454/year

Lead GAAP reporting, manage a team of accountants, and drive process improvements with tools like Workday and Power BI. Great for a CPA (or similar) with 6+ years’ experience who wants leadership responsibility, benefits starting Day 1, ESOP, and a big voice in a growing, mission-driven company.

Employer: Wipfli

Location: Naperville, IL (travel up to 25%)

(travel up to 25%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000 – $153,000/year

Lead complex partnership tax work, review returns, advise clients, and mentor staff in a public accounting setting. Ideal if you’re a CPA or attorney with 5+ years in partnership taxation and want flexible, relationship-focused work with a wide benefits package and bonus potential.

Employer: Sikich

Location: Naperville, IL (US-hybrid; also hiring in other cities)

(US-hybrid; also hiring in other cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,490 – $110,200/year (range varies by experience/location)

Work on for-profit audit engagements, supervise staff and interns, and help deliver high-quality financial statement audits. Good move if you have 2+ years of public accounting, solid GAAP skills, and want hybrid work, flexible time off from day one, and strong CPA support.

Employer: Philadelphia Insurance Companies (Tokio Marine Group)

(Tokio Marine Group) Location: Naperville, IL (hybrid / remote options noted)

(hybrid / remote options noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $85,700/year

Handle complex PIP insurance claims from investigation through settlement, including travel for mediations and legal proceedings. Best for someone with 5+ years of claims experience who wants a stable carrier, hybrid work model, and a strong 401(k) match and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.