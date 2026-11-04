💰 Multiple Finance Roles in Naperville with $20–$91K+ Pay

Naperville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level processing to high-touch client work and auto finance leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Calculated Hire (supporting a Fortune 500 financial services client)

Calculated Hire (supporting a Fortune 500 financial services client) Location: Naperville, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 6-month contract (possible extension/conversion)

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–5:00 pm

Handle high-volume payment transactions, reconciliations, and customer inquiries while following strict bank and regulatory rules. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of related experience, strong attention to detail, and like a fast-paced, process-driven environment.

Employer: Bill Jacobs BMW MINI

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Significant earning potential (PVR-driven; exact range not listed)

Lead finance and insurance sales at a top-performing BMW/MINI dealership, selling financing, warranties, and aftermarket products. Best for experienced auto finance pros (3+ years Finance Manager experience, CDK and menu selling skills) who want strong benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Naperville, IL (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $48,000–$91,000/year base, plus potential bonus/variable pay

Support Financial Consultants and manage relationships with some of Fidelity’s most valuable clients. Ideal if you hold (or can quickly obtain) FINRA Series 7 & 66, have 1–3 years in financial services, and enjoy client-facing work with strong training and a robust benefits package.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.