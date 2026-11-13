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DuPage County releases road work priorities, including one in Naperville
By Marie Wilson, NCTV17,10 days ago
One road improvement project in Naperville makes the list for the DuPage County Division of Transportation’s 2027-2031 Transportation Improvement Plan. A project to complete intersection improvements and roadway upgrades along Naperville Road between I-88 and Ridgeland Avenue on Naperville’s north side is one of eight “major capital projects” prioritized for the next five years, the county said in a news release.
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