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The Valley’s boys’ bowling team collects its first win over Hinsdale Central
By Justin Cornwell, NCTV17,9 days ago
As the boys bowling season begins, several teams are still in search of their first win of the season. Two of those teams face off at Fox Bowl in Hinsdale Central and the Valley’s Co-op. The Red Devils face a DVC team for the second day in a row after falling to Naperville Central on Wednesday, while the Valley’s look to rebound after losing their home opener to Yorkville. Both sides look to pick up momentum for the second week of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.
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