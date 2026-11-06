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Rotary club awards six Naperville-area veterans with Quilts of Valor
By Kevin Machak, NCTV17,7 days ago
Six local veterans were wrapped in special ‘Quilts of Valor’ Thursday afternoon during the Rotary Club of Naperville’s Rotary Salutes Veterans luncheon. “These quilts wrap veterans in comfort and appreciation,” said James “Mike” Milano, retired Major General for U.S. Army and emcee of the ceremony. “They’re presented not as a gift but as an award of honor.”