undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Naperville City Council approves revised contract for citywide camera access
By Dave Fidlin, NCTV17,6 days ago
After a second round of review, plans for a series of security camera improvements at various locations throughout Naperville are poised to move forward amid surveillance-related concerns by some residents within the community. The Naperville City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 4, voted unanimously in favor of executing a 3-year agreement...