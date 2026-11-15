Napa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with steady demand for skilled medical support staff. If you’re a Medical Assistant looking for stable, full-time work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Providence Medical Foundation

Providence Medical Foundation Location: Napa, CA (1100 Trancas St, OB/GYN clinic)

Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site

Pay Range: $27.21 – $41.63/hour

Category: Patient Care (Non-Acute), Clinical Support

Work in an OB/GYN clinic supporting providers with vitals, injections, and medication administration. Good fit if you have at least 6 months healthcare + 6 months MA experience and BLS (or can get it within 30 days).

Note: The second OBGYN posting is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Providence Medical Foundation

Providence Medical Foundation Location: Napa, CA (1100 Trancas St, Float Personnel)

Type: Full-time, Multiple shifts, On-site

Pay Range: $27.21 – $41.63/hour

Category: Patient Care (Non-Acute), Clinical Support

Float between clinics in Napa, helping where you’re needed most and keeping your days varied. Requires similar background: accredited MA training or equivalent experience, 6 months healthcare + 6 months MA experience, and BLS within 30 days.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.