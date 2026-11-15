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🏥 Napa healthcare jobs: multiple medical assistant roles
Napa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with steady demand for skilled medical support staff. If you’re a Medical Assistant looking for stable, full-time work, these local roles are worth a look.
Medical Assistant – OBGYN (MA II)
- Employer: Providence Medical Foundation
- Location: Napa, CA (1100 Trancas St, OB/GYN clinic)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site
- Pay Range: $27.21 – $41.63/hour
- Category: Patient Care (Non-Acute), Clinical Support
Work in an OB/GYN clinic supporting providers with vitals, injections, and medication administration. Good fit if you have at least 6 months healthcare + 6 months MA experience and BLS (or can get it within 30 days).
Note: The second OBGYN posting is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s listed once here.
Medical Assistant – Float Personnel (MA II)
- Employer: Providence Medical Foundation
- Location: Napa, CA (1100 Trancas St, Float Personnel)
- Type: Full-time, Multiple shifts, On-site
- Pay Range: $27.21 – $41.63/hour
- Category: Patient Care (Non-Acute), Clinical Support
Float between clinics in Napa, helping where you’re needed most and keeping your days varied. Requires similar background: accredited MA training or equivalent experience, 6 months healthcare + 6 months MA experience, and BLS within 30 days.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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