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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Napa — Home Goods & More
Napa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from decor to moving supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Free Assorted Baskets, Christmas & Easter Decor
Item: Assorted baskets plus Christmas and Easter decor, with more being put out during the day
Condition: Mixed, various miscellaneous items
Location: Linda Vista, Napa, CA (near 2024 Lone Oak Ave)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice mix of baskets and seasonal decorations, good for organizing, crafts, or holiday displays. The poster says more items will come out as the day goes on, so it may be worth checking back.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Maksone Treadmill
Item: Maksone treadmill
Condition: Good condition (as stated by poster)
Location: North Westwood, Napa, CA
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
A home treadmill that could be great for indoor walking or running. Be sure to plan for transport, as treadmills are heavy and may need two people and a vehicle with space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Men’s 3X Maroon Cowl Neck Sweater
Item: Men’s maroon cowl neck sweater, size 3XL
Condition: Good condition; poster notes it doesn’t seem quite as big as a typical 3XL
Location: St. John’s, Napa, CA
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Cozy sweater with a cowl neck, in a deep maroon color. Good option if you like a looser fit or are between sizes.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Moving Boxes and Wrapping Paper
Item: About 30 medium-size moving boxes, broken down, plus a large garbage bag of clean wrapping paper
Condition: Boxes are used but intact; wrapping paper is clean
Location: Southeast Vintage, Napa, CA
Category: Other / Moving supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re moving or need storage. Medium boxes are easy to carry, and the wrapping paper is great for protecting dishes and fragile items.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Napa tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.