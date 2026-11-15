Napa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from decor to moving supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Assorted baskets plus Christmas and Easter decor, with more being put out during the day

Condition: Mixed, various miscellaneous items

Location: Linda Vista, Napa, CA (near 2024 Lone Oak Ave)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice mix of baskets and seasonal decorations, good for organizing, crafts, or holiday displays. The poster says more items will come out as the day goes on, so it may be worth checking back.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Maksone treadmill

Condition: Good condition (as stated by poster)

Location: North Westwood, Napa, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

A home treadmill that could be great for indoor walking or running. Be sure to plan for transport, as treadmills are heavy and may need two people and a vehicle with space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Men’s maroon cowl neck sweater, size 3XL

Condition: Good condition; poster notes it doesn’t seem quite as big as a typical 3XL

Location: St. John’s, Napa, CA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Cozy sweater with a cowl neck, in a deep maroon color. Good option if you like a looser fit or are between sizes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: About 30 medium-size moving boxes, broken down, plus a large garbage bag of clean wrapping paper

Condition: Boxes are used but intact; wrapping paper is clean

Location: Southeast Vintage, Napa, CA

Category: Other / Moving supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re moving or need storage. Medium boxes are easy to carry, and the wrapping paper is great for protecting dishes and fragile items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Napa tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.