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Napa
Water main break closes Napa Valley Corporate Dr
13 days ago
A severe water main break has closed both northbound and southbound lanes on Napa Valley Corporate Dr between Latour Ct and Napa Valley Corporate Way. The lanes will stay closed until further notice.
Drivers should avoid this area and use other routes. The city will share updates as they are ready.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Napa
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.