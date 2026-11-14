Napa’s food and wine scene is busy year-round, and a few solid front-of-house roles are open right now. Good mix of part-time flexibility and full-time winery perks.

Employer: Folklore

Folklore Location: Napa, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Craft cocktails, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a fast-paced spot. Great if you’ve got bartending or serving experience and want flexible shifts while still making solid hourly pay.

Employer: Good Nite Inn

Good Nite Inn Location: Napa, CA 94559 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, up to 30 hrs/week

Pay: From $19.50/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Overnight front desk role handling check-ins, guest requests, and the nightly audit. Good fit if you’re calm, detail-focused, have 1+ year of customer service, and like working overnight shifts.

Employer: Treasury Wine Estates – Etude

Location: Carneros / Napa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.12–$24.52/hour base , plus sales incentives and tips (OTE about $24.33–$26.97/hour , actual earnings vary)

, plus and (OTE about , actual earnings vary) Benefits: PTO, holidays, parental leave, volunteer days, health coverage, 401(k) with match, wine discounts, wellness programs (per employer details)

Host tastings, share Etude’s Pinot Noir story, and help guests with wine and club purchases. Ideal if you love wine, enjoy sales through hospitality, can work weekends, and want a full-time role with strong winery benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.