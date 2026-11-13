undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Napa County
Napa Valley Seed Day distributes all seed bags
9 days ago
The Napa County Agricultural Commissioner's Office reports that the first Napa Valley Seed Day has ended after all seed bags were given out, closing the event. The program aims to turn fallowed vineyards into green, flowering fields and highlights Napa Valley’s commitment to caring for its land. The office plans to work with local groups again next year to continue this project.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Napa County Agricultural Commissioner's Office
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.