⚠️ Napa Child Support office closed Dec 24–Jan 1

Napa County Child Support Services will be closed for the county winter recess from December 24, 2026 through January 1, 2027.

The Napa office and its payment kiosk will NOT be available during this time.

and its will NOT be available during this time. Normal office days and hours resume Monday, January 4, 2027.

You can still make child support payments by:

Mailing a check or money order to: California State Disbursement Unit

PO Box 989067, West Sacramento, CA 95798-9067

a check or money order to: Calling 1-866-901-3212

If you need a payment kiosk, the nearest one is at: Solano County Department of Child Support Services

675 Texas Street, Ste. 5700 (Fifth Floor), Fairfield, CA 94533