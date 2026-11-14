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Napa
⚠️ Napa Child Support office closed Dec 24–Jan 1
12 days ago
⚠️ Napa Child Support office closed Dec 24–Jan 1
Napa County Child Support Services will be closed for the county winter recess from December 24, 2026 through January 1, 2027.
- The Napa office and its payment kiosk will NOT be available during this time.
- Normal office days and hours resume Monday, January 4, 2027.
You can still make child support payments by:
- Mailing a check or money order to: California State Disbursement Unit
PO Box 989067, West Sacramento, CA 95798-9067
- Calling 1-866-901-3212
If you need a payment kiosk, the nearest one is at: Solano County Department of Child Support Services
675 Texas Street, Ste. 5700 (Fifth Floor), Fairfield, CA 94533
More Info: Napa County Child Support Services Winter Office C...
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