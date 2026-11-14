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Napa
📅 Free GIS Day event & launch of Napa’s new online map hub
11 days ago
📢 Explore Napa’s new GIS Hub & free mapping event
The City of Napa is launching a new online GIS Hub and inviting the community to check it out at Napa County GIS Day 2026.
- When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Where: Napa County Library
- Cost: Free and open to the public
GIS Day will include presentations and hands-on exhibits showing how mapping tools support local government and everyday life.
The new City of Napa GIS Hub gives easy access to interactive maps for:
- Measure G projects and paving schedules
- Emergency zone lookups and city projects
- Public art, parks, and neighborhood traffic calming
- Zoning, City Council districts, and tools like “Am I in the City?”
You can:
- Visit the event page for details: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/def6e2b6bdcc4d66b87109ecfd3a2ac1
- Explore the GIS Hub anytime at www.CityofNapa.org/GISHub
More Info: City of Napa to Launch New GIS Hub at Napa County ...
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