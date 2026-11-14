📢 Explore Napa’s new GIS Hub & free mapping event

The City of Napa is launching a new online GIS Hub and inviting the community to check it out at Napa County GIS Day 2026.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Where: Napa County Library

Cost: Free and open to the public

GIS Day will include presentations and hands-on exhibits showing how mapping tools support local government and everyday life.

The new City of Napa GIS Hub gives easy access to interactive maps for:

Measure G projects and paving schedules

and Emergency zone lookups and city projects

and Public art , parks , and neighborhood traffic calming

, , and Zoning, City Council districts, and tools like “Am I in the City?”

You can: