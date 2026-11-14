Napa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to plants and pet gear. Here’s a quick look at what’s available around town.

Item: Floral patterned armchair

Condition: Excellent; described as very comfortable

Details: Blue and yellow floral pattern, classic cushioned armchair style

Location: Old Town, Napa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice cozy chair for a living room, reading nook, or guest room. Free to a good home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of five Eva-Dry renewable dehumidifiers

Category: Baby & kids (also useful for closets, small rooms, etc.)

Size: About 8" wide x 5" tall each

Condition: Have not been used in a long time; they still heat up when plugged in to dry the beads, but the owner is not sure how well they still work

Pickup timing: Would like them gone by tomorrow evening

Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA (PU in Alta Heights)

Source: nextdoor.com

Good if you want to try moisture control in small spaces and don’t mind testing them yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Used white full-size pickup truck camper shell

Condition: Fair

Dimensions: 98" long x 67.5" wide x 22" tall

Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Check the measurements against your truck bed before arranging pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small metal pet crate

Condition: Good; bottom floor panel in good shape

Size: 24" long x 20" tall x 18" wide

Location: Southeast Beard, Napa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice size for a small dog or other small pet, or for travel and training.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Spider plant starts (cuttings)

Condition: Live plant starts, ready to take

Location: On the wall in front of 16 Montecito Blvd, Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster says: “Help yourself!!!” Great for easy, low-care houseplants.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sterilite 3-drawer plastic storage unit

Color: White

Condition: Used but in good shape, nothing broken

Size: 24" high x 16" wide x 18" deep

Location: Terrace & Shurtleff, Napa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for clothes, craft supplies, kids’ rooms, or garage storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Napa tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.