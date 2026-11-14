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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Napa Right Now
Napa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to plants and pet gear. Here’s a quick look at what’s available around town.
Floral Patterned Armchair
Item: Floral patterned armchair
Condition: Excellent; described as very comfortable
Details: Blue and yellow floral pattern, classic cushioned armchair style
Location: Old Town, Napa, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice cozy chair for a living room, reading nook, or guest room. Free to a good home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Five Eva-Dry Renewable Dehumidifiers
Item: Set of five Eva-Dry renewable dehumidifiers
Category: Baby & kids (also useful for closets, small rooms, etc.)
Size: About 8" wide x 5" tall each
Condition: Have not been used in a long time; they still heat up when plugged in to dry the beads, but the owner is not sure how well they still work
Pickup timing: Would like them gone by tomorrow evening
Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA (PU in Alta Heights)
Source: nextdoor.com
Good if you want to try moisture control in small spaces and don’t mind testing them yourself.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Camper shell
Item: Used white full-size pickup truck camper shell
Condition: Fair
Dimensions: 98" long x 67.5" wide x 22" tall
Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Check the measurements against your truck bed before arranging pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Used Small metal pet crate FREE
Item: Small metal pet crate
Condition: Good; bottom floor panel in good shape
Size: 24" long x 20" tall x 18" wide
Location: Southeast Beard, Napa, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice size for a small dog or other small pet, or for travel and training.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Spider plant starts
Item: Spider plant starts (cuttings)
Condition: Live plant starts, ready to take
Location: On the wall in front of 16 Montecito Blvd, Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster says: “Help yourself!!!” Great for easy, low-care houseplants.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sterilite 3-Drawer Storage Unit
Item: Sterilite 3-drawer plastic storage unit
Color: White
Condition: Used but in good shape, nothing broken
Size: 24" high x 16" wide x 18" deep
Location: Terrace & Shurtleff, Napa, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for clothes, craft supplies, kids’ rooms, or garage storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Napa tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.