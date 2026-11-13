Napa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid openings from Providence across different skill levels. If you’re in nursing or mental health, there’s good variety here, from direct patient care to leadership.

Employer: Providence

Providence Location: Napa, CA (414 S Jefferson St – Napa Valley Hospice & Adult Day Services)

(414 S Jefferson St – Napa Valley Hospice & Adult Day Services) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri)

Pay Range: $49.76 – $77.25/hour

Lead the mental health team serving frail elders, adults with disabilities, and people living with dementia in an Adult Day Health setting. Great fit if you have a Master’s in a behavioral health field and 4+ years with adult psychiatric populations and want a mix of leadership and hands-on clinical work.

Employer: Providence – Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Providence – Queen of the Valley Medical Center Location: Napa, CA (1000 Trancas St)

(1000 Trancas St) Type: Part-time, 8-hour Evening shifts

Pay Range: $28.97 – $36.55/hour

Work closely with RNs and LVNs on the inpatient rehab unit, providing direct patient care and support. Ideal if you hold a California CNA license, BLS (AHA), and want steady hospital experience with strong benefits in a well-known local medical center.

Employer: Providence Medical Foundation

Providence Medical Foundation Location: Napa, CA (1100 Trancas St – Cardiac Rehab Clinic)

(1100 Trancas St – Cardiac Rehab Clinic) Type: Part-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $57.82 – $89.77/hour

Provide nursing care and education for cardiac rehab patients in an outpatient clinic, including some telehealth support. Great for an experienced CA-licensed RN (18+ months experience) who enjoys coordinated, team-based care and helping patients recover and stay heart-healthy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles at the same sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.