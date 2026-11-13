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🏥 Napa Healthcare Jobs: Multiple On-Site Roles With Strong Pay
Napa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid openings from Providence across different skill levels. If you’re in nursing or mental health, there’s good variety here, from direct patient care to leadership.
Lead Mental Health Counselor – Adult Day Health
- Employer: Providence
- Location: Napa, CA (414 S Jefferson St – Napa Valley Hospice & Adult Day Services)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri)
- Pay Range: $49.76 – $77.25/hour
Lead the mental health team serving frail elders, adults with disabilities, and people living with dementia in an Adult Day Health setting. Great fit if you have a Master’s in a behavioral health field and 4+ years with adult psychiatric populations and want a mix of leadership and hands-on clinical work.
CNA – Rehab Unit (Part-Time, Evening)
- Employer: Providence – Queen of the Valley Medical Center
- Location: Napa, CA (1000 Trancas St)
- Type: Part-time, 8-hour Evening shifts
- Pay Range: $28.97 – $36.55/hour
Work closely with RNs and LVNs on the inpatient rehab unit, providing direct patient care and support. Ideal if you hold a California CNA license, BLS (AHA), and want steady hospital experience with strong benefits in a well-known local medical center.
Clinic RN – Cardiac Rehabilitation (Part-Time)
- Employer: Providence Medical Foundation
- Location: Napa, CA (1100 Trancas St – Cardiac Rehab Clinic)
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
- Pay Range: $57.82 – $89.77/hour
Provide nursing care and education for cardiac rehab patients in an outpatient clinic, including some telehealth support. Great for an experienced CA-licensed RN (18+ months experience) who enjoys coordinated, team-based care and helping patients recover and stay heart-healthy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles at the same sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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