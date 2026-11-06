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American Soundscapes concerts set for Nov. 15
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony will present American Soundscapes: Roots. Roads. Rhythm. on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at the Jarvis Conservatory in Napa with two youth orchestra concerts in one afternoon. The 2:00 PM program, “On the Road,” will feature Sinfonia, Bridge, and the NVYS Strings Chamber Ensemble, and the 5:00 PM program, “From Folk Roots to City Lights,” will feature the NVYS Strings Chamber Ensemble and the Youth Symphony. Residents can attend one or both performances; tickets and details are available at www.nvyso.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Napa Valley Youth Symphony
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