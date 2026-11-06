🐱 Gentle Kittens & Calm Companions Waiting for You in Napa

Napa has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these kitties are at Napa County Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey and white

Grey and white Weight: 4.8 lbs

4.8 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Parsnip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey and white

Grey and white Weight: 4.6 lbs

4.6 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Fig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Weight: 3.4 lbs

3.4 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Zamboni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 3 lbs

3 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Kimi Antonelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Weight: 2.6 lbs

2.6 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Max Furstappen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 2.7 lbs

2.7 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Lloyd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby with white

Orange tabby with white Weight: 3.9 lbs

3.9 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby with white

Orange tabby with white Weight: 3.09 lbs

3.09 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Gimli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Champagne

Champagne Weight: 2.6 lbs

2.6 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby with white

Orange tabby with white Weight: 3.7 lbs

3.7 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey and white

Grey and white Weight: 2.6 lbs

2.6 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Personality: Quiet, gentle, very sweet, enjoys people and soft pets

Quiet, gentle, very sweet, enjoys people and soft pets Notes: Keeps her space clean, may be shy at first but warms up with time

Keeps her space clean, may be shy at first but warms up with time Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

If you’re looking for a calm, friendly adult cat to share your home, Bertha could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Bertha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Napa, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Napa County Animal Shelter at (707) 253-4382 to ask about meeting any of these kitties, or click through to their listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.