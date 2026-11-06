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Napa

🐱 Gentle Kittens & Calm Companions Waiting for You in Napa

8 days ago

Napa has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these kitties are at Napa County Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.

Parsnip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113g7l_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 4 months)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Grey and white
  • Weight: 4.8 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Parsnip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DLy2_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 4 months)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Grey and white
  • Weight: 4.6 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Fig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Zamboni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnHhi_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 4 months)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Weight: 3.4 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Zamboni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kimi Antonelli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xh1BU_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 4 months)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Weight: 3 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Kimi Antonelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Max Furstappen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uh8Rw_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 4 months)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with black
  • Weight: 2.6 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Max Furstappen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lloyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXCin_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Weight: 2.7 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Lloyd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rooster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svlqe_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange tabby with white
  • Weight: 3.9 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gimli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dExk_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange tabby with white
  • Weight: 3.09 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Gimli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P91ov_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Champagne
  • Weight: 2.6 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bowie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUCwN_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange tabby with white
  • Weight: 3.7 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Venus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402JG4_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Grey and white
  • Weight: 2.6 lbs
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bertha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4Kel_1GoS4Knd00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Personality: Quiet, gentle, very sweet, enjoys people and soft pets
  • Notes: Keeps her space clean, may be shy at first but warms up with time
  • Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (707) 253-4382

If you’re looking for a calm, friendly adult cat to share your home, Bertha could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Bertha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Napa, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Napa County Animal Shelter at (707) 253-4382 to ask about meeting any of these kitties, or click through to their listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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