🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Napa

Napa has some wonderful dogs hoping to find loving homes. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.

Breed: Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Napa, CA)

Health: Up to date on vaccinations

About Rita:

Rita is a 1-year-old Boston Terrier girl who loves affection and making new friends. She has a sweet, happy personality and enjoys both cuddles and social time. She’s vaccinated and ready to move into her forever home.

👉 Meet Rita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Terrier mix (medium)

Shepherd / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/brown with white

Black/brown with white Weight: 28.5 lbs

28.5 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

About Raffa:

Raffa is a young Shepherd/Terrier mix with a striking black-brown coat and white markings. At under 30 pounds and about 6 months old, he’s still a growing pup and ready to learn with a new family.

👉 Meet Raffa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Senior (about 8 years)

Senior (about 8 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Chocolate with white

Chocolate with white Weight: 73 lbs

73 lbs Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter

Phone: (707) 253-4382

About Riker:

Riker is a handsome senior American Bulldog mix with a rich chocolate coat and white markings. At 73 pounds, he’s a solid, sturdy boy looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Riker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Napa, CA, please consider visiting these dogs or sharing their profiles with friends and family. The right person might be just one share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.