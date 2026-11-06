undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Napa
Napa has some wonderful dogs hoping to find loving homes. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.
Rita
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Age: Young (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Napa, CA)
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations
About Rita:
Rita is a 1-year-old Boston Terrier girl who loves affection and making new friends. She has a sweet, happy personality and enjoys both cuddles and social time. She’s vaccinated and ready to move into her forever home.
👉 Meet Rita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raffa
- Breed: Shepherd / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/brown with white
- Weight: 28.5 lbs
- Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (707) 253-4382
About Raffa:
Raffa is a young Shepherd/Terrier mix with a striking black-brown coat and white markings. At under 30 pounds and about 6 months old, he’s still a growing pup and ready to learn with a new family.
👉 Meet Raffa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Riker
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Senior (about 8 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Chocolate with white
- Weight: 73 lbs
- Shelter: Napa County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (707) 253-4382
About Riker:
Riker is a handsome senior American Bulldog mix with a rich chocolate coat and white markings. At 73 pounds, he’s a solid, sturdy boy looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Riker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Napa, CA, please consider visiting these dogs or sharing their profiles with friends and family. The right person might be just one share away.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.