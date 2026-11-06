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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Napa — Home, Pets & More
Napa neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from home lighting to clothes and pet food. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.
Modern Wall Light Fixture
Item: Modern wall light fixture with sleek design, frosted glass shade, and metal accents
Details: About 20.5" long; base is 4.5" x 6.5"
Condition: Not stated, but described as modern and sleek
Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you’re updating a hallway, bathroom, or bedroom and want a clean, modern look.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 2 Frosted Glass Light Sconces
Item: Set of 2 frosted glass light sconces with a mid-century plaid pattern
Details: Each sconce is about 8.5" tall
Condition: Not stated; decorative patterned glass shades
Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for someone doing a vintage or mid-century style refresh in a hallway, bathroom, or entry.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free: Assorted Men’s Pants and Pajamas
Item: Assorted men’s jeans and holiday pajama pants
Sizes: Jeans 32x32, pajama pants XL
Notes: Comes from a home with dogs and cats
Pickup instructions: FTPU (free to pick up) by the mailboxes at 3003 Baywood Lane. Poster says they will not be checking messages and will delete the post when items are gone.
Location: West Pueblo, Napa, CA
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you or someone you know wears these sizes and doesn’t mind pet-friendly homes.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Purina ONE True Instinct Dog Food
Item: Purina ONE True Instinct dog food
Type: Grain-free formula with real turkey and venison, classic ground
Details: Labeled 0% fillers
Condition: Not stated (check listing for package size and whether it’s opened or sealed)
Location: Alphabet Streets, Napa, CA
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice freebie if your dog already eats this brand or you want to try it out.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Napa tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.