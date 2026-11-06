🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Napa — Home, Pets & More

Napa neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from home lighting to clothes and pet food. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Modern wall light fixture with sleek design, frosted glass shade, and metal accents

Details: About 20.5" long; base is 4.5" x 6.5"

Condition: Not stated, but described as modern and sleek

Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re updating a hallway, bathroom, or bedroom and want a clean, modern look.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 2 frosted glass light sconces with a mid-century plaid pattern

Details: Each sconce is about 8.5" tall

Condition: Not stated; decorative patterned glass shades

Location: Original Alta Heights, Napa, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for someone doing a vintage or mid-century style refresh in a hallway, bathroom, or entry.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted men’s jeans and holiday pajama pants

Sizes: Jeans 32x32, pajama pants XL

Notes: Comes from a home with dogs and cats

Pickup instructions: FTPU (free to pick up) by the mailboxes at 3003 Baywood Lane. Poster says they will not be checking messages and will delete the post when items are gone.

Location: West Pueblo, Napa, CA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you or someone you know wears these sizes and doesn’t mind pet-friendly homes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Purina ONE True Instinct dog food

Type: Grain-free formula with real turkey and venison, classic ground

Details: Labeled 0% fillers

Condition: Not stated (check listing for package size and whether it’s opened or sealed)

Location: Alphabet Streets, Napa, CA

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice freebie if your dog already eats this brand or you want to try it out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Napa tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.