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Napa County

Napa County offices closed for Veterans Day

5 days ago
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Most Napa County offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Law enforcement and public safety services will still be provided during this time.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa County Fire will be available for emergency services, but the public sheriff’s office will be closed. For emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergencies, call the dispatch center at 707-253-4451.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Napa County

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