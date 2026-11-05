💰 Napa, CA Accounting Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Napa’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in lending, hospitality, and local manufacturing. Here are a few strong accounting and finance roles hiring right in Napa.

Employer: Redwood Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union Location: Napa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00–$31.00 per hour

Support the mortgage team with loan closing and funding, from preparing closing documents to checking accuracy and compliance (TRID, RESPA, Fannie Mae, etc.). Good fit if you have 2+ years of closing/funding experience, love details, and want strong benefits plus paid holidays and PTO.

Employer: Ledgent (recruiting for a local manufacturing firm)

(recruiting for a local manufacturing firm) Location: Napa, CA

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: $72,000–$75,000 per year (DOE)

Handle full-charge bookkeeping for an established, growing manufacturer, including AP/AR, reconciliations, and payroll. Best for someone with a degree in accounting or 5+ years hands-on experience who’s comfortable working fully onsite and possibly using MS Dynamics 365.

Employer: Andaz Napa (Hyatt)

Location: Napa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$29 per hour, plus free Medical, Dental & Vision

Keep this lifestyle hotel’s books in shape by reviewing daily revenue, reconciling accounts, helping with AP/AR, and supporting month-end close. Great for someone with 1+ year of accounting or bookkeeping experience who wants hotel perks like free room nights, global discounts, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good Napa finance jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.