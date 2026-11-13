Nanuet’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just building your sales skills or ready to run a store. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Buywise Liquor Outlet

Buywise Liquor Outlet Location: Nanuet, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time (expected 40–60 hrs/week )

(expected ) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Front-of-house role where you greet customers, run the register, and help people find the right wine and spirits. Great fit if you already have retail sales experience, like a fast-paced store, and don’t mind lifting up to 40 lbs and being on your feet.

Employer: Wallauer

Location: 52 College Ave, Nanuet, NY 10954 (on-site)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedule, employee discount, profit sharing

Help customers with paint and hardware choices, keep the store organized, and sometimes handle local deliveries with a company vehicle. Good for someone with a clean driver’s license, can lift up to 60 lbs, and is open to weekends and some overtime.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Nanuet, NY

Type: Full-time (about 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $27.50/hour to start; $28.50/hour in year 2

Perks: 401(k) with company match, EAP, discount program; for full-time: medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, paid parental & caregiver leave, disability and life insurance

Lead daily store operations, support and train the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail experience and some leadership background who’s ready to step into a management track with strong benefits.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Nanuet, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $30.00/hour

Run the whole store: lead hiring and training, hit sales goals, manage labor and inventory, and keep the vibe fun and upbeat for both staff and shoppers. A good move if you have 3+ years of retail management, love building teams, and can work a flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays).

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.