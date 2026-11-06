🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Nantucket

Nantucket has some truly wonderful cats waiting for cozy couches and kind humans. Each one below is full of personality and ready to meet you at Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Color: Calico / dilute calico

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals

Phone: (508) 825-2287 ext.1

Sky is a loving, gentle girl with lots of spunk and very funny facial expressions. She’s talkative, playful, and loves to climb, but overall she’s a laid-back lady who enjoys good naps and cuddle time when it’s her turn for attention.

👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals

Phone: (508) 825-2287 ext.1

Tiffany is a stunning tortie who’s anything but stuck up. She’s super social, friendly, and wants to be right in the middle of the action. She loves playing ball, climbing to the top of the cat tree, and using her scratching post. She’s active, fun, and full of playful energy.

👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Fawn tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Special note: Would like to adopt Jemma and Bunny together

Shelter: Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals

Phone: (508) 825-2287 ext.1

Jemma is a super social, friendly girl who loves other cats and people. She’s very affectionate and known for her headbutts. She’s a great mix of loving and independent, and turns into a little chatterbox when you scratch her. She has lived with other cats before and does well with feline friends.

👉 Meet Jemma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Fawn tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Special note: Would like to adopt Bunny and Jemma together

Shelter: Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals

Phone: (508) 825-2287 ext.1

Bunny is sweet, affectionate, and adores other cats and people. She loves to be loved on and is known as a volunteer favorite thanks to her lap-cat personality and love of conversation. She’s happiest by your side, soaking up cuddles and attention.

👉 Meet Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years)

Adult (about 8 years) Gender: Male , neutered

, neutered Color: Tiger striped

Adoption fee: $150

Health: FIV+ and diabetic

Shelter: Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals

Phone: (508) 825-2287 ext.1

Earl is an 8-year-old, gentle, calm boy who dreams of being a full-time couch companion. He’s on the bigger side and loves a warm, cozy spot—ideally your lap. After spending much of his life outdoors, he’s now looking for a soft place to land and a person to love him.

👉 Meet Earl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Male , neutered

, neutered Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals

Phone: (508) 825-2287 ext.1

Gibbons is a sweet young guy who grew up at the shelter. He started out shy and scared, but quickly learned that people are awesome. Now he’s a total lap cat who loves being snuggled in your arms. He’s met many other cats at the shelter and thinks they’re pretty cool too.

👉 Meet Gibbons and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re on or near Nantucket and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals or calling (508) 825-2287 ext.1 to learn more about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.