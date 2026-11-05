🚌 Nantucket Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Nantucket is busy and always moving, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Nantucket, MA

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile reimbursement, paid weekly

Drive your own 4‑door car or light truck to deliver packages around the island. This is a physically active, outdoor role with flexible shifts Monday–Saturday, including some holidays, and no prior experience required. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a qualifying personal vehicle, and the ability to lift up to 70 lbs.

Employer: United States Postal Service (USPS)

Location: Nantucket, MA 02554

Type: Full-time, Career Position

Pay: From $26.36/hour, about 35–45 hours per week

Deliver and collect mail on foot and by vehicle in all kinds of island weather. This is a career role with federal benefits (health, retirement, paid leave) and extra pay on federal holidays. You’ll need 2+ years of driving experience, a valid driver’s license, and the flexibility to work weekends and holidays. Apply online at www.usps.com/careers and search for “Nantucket” or CARRIER.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—seasonal and federal jobs can fill fast. Take 10 minutes today to click through, read the full posting, and get your application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.