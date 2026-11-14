Nanjemoy’s camp scene is busy this season, with several hands-on roles helping kids and adults enjoy the outdoors in a safe, inclusive way.

Employer: Melwood

Melwood Location: Nanjemoy, MD

Nanjemoy, MD Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with campers to build confidence, independence, and social skills. You’ll support daily activities, use positive behavior tools, keep notes and logs, and help create fun free-time games that help campers grow.

Employer: Melwood

Melwood Location: Nanjemoy, MD

Nanjemoy, MD Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $864 per week

Lead the ropes course and adventure activities for campers of all abilities. You’ll design lesson plans, enforce safety rules, maintain equipment, and work with leadership to create inclusive, therapeutic programs. ACCT (or similar) ropes certification and experience are expected.

Employer: Melwood

Melwood Location: Nanjemoy, MD

Nanjemoy, MD Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help campers try low/high ropes and archery in a safe, encouraging setting. You’ll pass ropes and archery certifications, set up and care for gear, write simple lesson plans, and create a warm space where kids feel brave enough to try new things.

If you love the outdoors and supporting people of all abilities, this is a great time to jump into camp life in Nanjemoy—click a role that fits you and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.