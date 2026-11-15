In Huntington Beach, a city known for its coastline and vibrant community, an unexpected blend of culture is set to dazzle residents this holiday season. Nancy’s Cabaret is bringing a touch of Broadway to this Southern California locale with its much-anticipated production, "Christmas on Broadway." This festive event, scheduled for December 6, 2026, promises to transform the intimate setting of Baci Italian Restaurant into a theatrical wonderland where the magic of Broadway meets holiday cheer. As the curtains prepare to rise, excitement is building within the community, eager to experience an afternoon of entertainment that combines the best of musical theater and gourmet Italian dining.

The inspiration behind Nancy's Cabaret stemmed from a desire to create a unique cultural experience that melds the sophistication of Broadway with the cozy charm of local dining. Bob & Nancy Chesney, the visionaries behind this concept, saw an opportunity to bring professional-level performances to an intimate setting, something that Huntington Beach had been yearning for since its establishment. "The idea was to offer more than just a concert," Chesney explains. "We wanted to create an immersive experience where the audience feels as if they're part of the show."





This venture began several years ago, driven by Chesney’s passion for music and theater, alongside a keen eye for detail and community engagement. The early days were not without challenges, from finding the right venue to curating a cast of performers who could deliver both Broadway hits and beloved Christmas carols with equal flair.

What truly sets Nancy's Cabaret apart is its ability to transform a traditional dining experience into a captivating theatrical event. Unlike the typical theater setting, where a stage separates performers from the audience, this intimate supper-club environment allows for a unique closeness and interaction. "Our performers are not just talented; they're personable," Chesney says. "They often sing right at your table, bringing the performance to you."





This format not only breaks down the barriers between artist and audience but also enhances the show with a personal touch that is rare in larger venues. The event features four professional cabaret performers who masterfully blend show tunes from iconic Broadway productions like "Cats" and "My Fair Lady" with festive holiday medleys. The highlight of the show is a stirring rendition of "Oh Holy Night" by international opera star Gabriel Manro, a moment Chesney describes as capturing the essence of "Christmas on Broadway." Additionally, the evening extends beyond the final curtain with a gourmet prix fixe dinner crafted by Baci's renowned Chef Angelo Juliano, ensuring that the experience is as much a culinary delight as it is a musical one.

The journey to bringing "Christmas on Broadway" to life is a testament to Bob & Nancy Chesney's commitment to creating memorable experiences through music and community. "There was a moment when everything clicked," Chesney recalls. "During one of our early performances, the performers sang a medley of Christmas carols, and I saw the audience's faces light up with joy and nostalgia."





This emotional connection is at the heart of Nancy's Cabaret's mission, where each show is crafted to evoke a sense of warmth and shared celebration. Chesney emphasizes the importance of interaction, noting, "After the show, our performers take the time to chat and take photos with guests, creating a sense of camaraderie that extends beyond the music."





This approach has fostered a loyal following, with patrons returning season after season, eager to be part of an event that feels both personal and professionally executed. The blend of live music and culinary excellence has made Nancy's Cabaret a beloved tradition in the Huntington Beach area, drawing in audiences who seek more than just entertainment, but a shared experience that resonates long after the final note is sung.

Looking towards the future, Bob Chesney envisions Nancy's Cabaret as a cornerstone of cultural enrichment in the community. With plans to expand the range of performances and incorporate more diverse musical genres, Chesney is committed to keeping the experience fresh and engaging. "Our goal is to continue evolving," he shares, "bringing new stories and sounds to our audience while maintaining the intimate, welcoming atmosphere that defines us."





There is also an interest in fostering local talent, potentially offering workshops and mentorship opportunities for aspiring performers within the community. As "Christmas on Broadway" prepares to enchant audiences, Chesney remains focused on the broader vision of establishing Nancy's Cabaret as not just a venue, but a hub for artistic expression and community connection.





With each performance, the cabaret continues to build on its legacy, promising even more magical nights under the California sky.



Nancy's Cabaret

📍 19291 Brooktrail Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92648, USA

🎖 Organization Type: Entertainment Venue

🍔 Community Tradition: Intimate cabaret performances

🤝 Known For: Broadway-style shows with a personal touch