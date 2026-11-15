Nampa’s retail scene is busy right now, with lots of part-time options and a few solid paths into management. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Fun, high-energy sports bar vibe where you greet guests, run takeout orders, and handle payments. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 16828 N Marketplace Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687

Type: Part-time, Regular

Pay: $14.50 per hour

Lead the front end, coach cashiers, and keep lines moving while keeping the checkout area neat. Comes with associate discount, flexible hours, possible medical and 401(k) for part-timers.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 16828 N Marketplace Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687

Type: Full-time, Regular

Pay: $15.50 – $17.50 per hour

Step-up leadership role supervising store operations, training associates, and acting as Manager on Duty. Includes PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and associate discount.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you like cars or want to learn, with growth potential in an essential industry.

Employer: Idaho Youth Ranch

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work the sales floor and register, sort and price donations, and support a non-profit mission helping Idaho youth. All employees get store discounts, PTO, and 401(k) match eligibility.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time (6–8 hour shifts, typically between 6am–10pm)

Pay: Not listed

Keep the bulk foods area stocked, clean, and customer-ready while offering friendly help. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong benefits and an ESOP for eligible workers.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead by example on the sales floor, help open/close the store, and coach teammates. Perks include 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, and access to EAP and development programs.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the perfect shoes, handle daily store tasks, and support sales goals. Enjoy a 30% discount, flexible hours, and a small-team feel.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 16597 N Marketplace, Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Estimated Total Earnings: $24,457 – $48,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission, based on meeting sales goals)

Use a consultative sales approach to match customers with phones, plans, and services, mainly during busy evenings and weekends. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, tuition help, and up to 50% employee discounts on AT&T services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.