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🚌 Nampa Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & Regional Routes
Nampa has a solid mix of local and regional driving work right now. Good options here if you want to be home daily or run Western states for bigger annual pay.
Delivery Driver (07308) – 1011 S 12th Ave
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Flexible delivery job using your own insured car. Good fit if you want steady hours, tips, and room to grow into management while keeping time for school or a second job.
Delivery Driver (07395) – 2943 E Greenhurst
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar setup at a different Nampa store: flexible shifts, competitive pay, and lots of hours. You’ll deliver pizzas and flyers, so it’s ideal if you know the area and want fast-paced work.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Regional
- Employer: Andrus Transportation Services, Inc.
- Location: Based in Nampa, runs Western U.S.
- Type: Full-time, regional/OTR
- Salary: About $1,250–$1,920 weekly; average $65,000–$99,000 per year
CDL-A dry van role with consistent miles (at least 2,500/week), no-touch freight, and routes across the Western states. Includes bonuses, newer automatic trucks, insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and pet/rider options.
Local Truck Driver Class A CDL – Home Daily
- Employer: Rock Contractor
- Location: Nampa, ID (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.00–$33.00 per hour
Home-daily Class A job hauling asphalt and gravel with an end dump, 40–60 hours a week. Comes with 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, profit sharing, and more—great if you want steady local work and strong benefits.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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