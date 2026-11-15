Nampa has a solid mix of local and regional driving work right now. Good options here if you want to be home daily or run Western states for bigger annual pay.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible delivery job using your own insured car. Good fit if you want steady hours, tips, and room to grow into management while keeping time for school or a second job.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar setup at a different Nampa store: flexible shifts, competitive pay, and lots of hours. You’ll deliver pizzas and flyers, so it’s ideal if you know the area and want fast-paced work.

Employer: Andrus Transportation Services, Inc.

Location: Based in Nampa, runs Western U.S.

Type: Full-time, regional/OTR

Salary: About $1,250–$1,920 weekly; average $65,000–$99,000 per year

CDL-A dry van role with consistent miles (at least 2,500/week), no-touch freight, and routes across the Western states. Includes bonuses, newer automatic trucks, insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and pet/rider options.

Employer: Rock Contractor

Location: Nampa, ID (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00–$33.00 per hour

Home-daily Class A job hauling asphalt and gravel with an end dump, 40–60 hours a week. Comes with 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, profit sharing, and more—great if you want steady local work and strong benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.