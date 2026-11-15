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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Nampa, Idaho
Nampa has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below has their own story and needs, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.
Hermes
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mutt mix
- Age: Young (born around January 2023)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Nampa, ID)
- House-trained: Yes
- Good with other dogs: Yes
About Hermes:
Hermes is a loving, affectionate boy who thrives on attention and being close to his people. He was found as a tiny 2‑month‑old pup and has grown up enjoying companionship and being part of whatever his family is doing.
He does have allergies and sensitive skin, which are managed with daily vitamins and a soothing spray when flare‑ups happen. His future family should be ready to keep up with this simple routine to keep him comfortable.
👉 Meet Hermes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Journey
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: Lake Lowell Animal Rescue
- Contact: (208) 505-0063
Journey is an adult Australian Shepherd mix at Lake Lowell Animal Rescue. Aussies are often active, smart dogs who enjoy having a job to do and being part of family life. To learn more about his personality, energy level, and whether he’s a match for your home, please reach out to the rescue.
👉 Meet Journey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eyore
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Great Pyrenees
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Lake Lowell Animal Rescue
- Contact: (208) 505-0063
Eyore is a handsome Golden Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix. Dogs with these breeds are often large, gentle, and loyal, and may do best with space to stretch their legs. The team at Lake Lowell Animal Rescue can share more about his temperament, training, and what kind of home will help him thrive.
👉 Meet Eyore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Nampa, ID, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. A quick call or click could be the start of their new life.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.