Nampa has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below has their own story and needs, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua / Mutt mix

Chihuahua / Mutt mix Age: Young (born around January 2023)

Young (born around January 2023) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Nampa, ID)

House-trained: Yes

Yes Good with other dogs: Yes

About Hermes:

Hermes is a loving, affectionate boy who thrives on attention and being close to his people. He was found as a tiny 2‑month‑old pup and has grown up enjoying companionship and being part of whatever his family is doing.

He does have allergies and sensitive skin, which are managed with daily vitamins and a soothing spray when flare‑ups happen. His future family should be ready to keep up with this simple routine to keep him comfortable.

👉 Meet Hermes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Lake Lowell Animal Rescue

Contact: (208) 505-0063

Journey is an adult Australian Shepherd mix at Lake Lowell Animal Rescue. Aussies are often active, smart dogs who enjoy having a job to do and being part of family life. To learn more about his personality, energy level, and whether he’s a match for your home, please reach out to the rescue.

👉 Meet Journey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Great Pyrenees

Golden Retriever / Great Pyrenees Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Lake Lowell Animal Rescue

Contact: (208) 505-0063

Eyore is a handsome Golden Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix. Dogs with these breeds are often large, gentle, and loyal, and may do best with space to stretch their legs. The team at Lake Lowell Animal Rescue can share more about his temperament, training, and what kind of home will help him thrive.

👉 Meet Eyore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Nampa, ID, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. A quick call or click could be the start of their new life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.