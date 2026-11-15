Nampa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from dental offices to schools and hospice care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: PDS Health (Dentists of Nampa)

PDS Health (Dentists of Nampa) Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-office role where you help patients understand treatment and payment options, keep the dentist’s schedule full, and support a strong patient experience. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Geiss MED Hospice

Location: Nampa, ID (home-based visits across the area)

(home-based visits across the area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $42–$55/hour (posted range for the region)

(posted range for the region) Why it’s worth a look: Lead an interdisciplinary hospice team, manage care plans, and provide in-home end-of-life care with a strong focus on compassion and regulatory quality. Expect daily travel for home visits, EMR-based charting, and a leadership role in team meetings and quality efforts.

(Note: This RN Case Manager role also appears on Indeed with the same details, so it’s listed here just once.)

Employer: Accel Therapies

Location: Nampa, ID (83687)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, ~7:30 AM–4:30 PM

, Pay: $23–$29/hour (based on experience and education)

(based on experience and education) Why it’s worth a look: Work 1:1 with kids with autism in a school setting using ABA, tracking progress and teaming up with supervisors and BCBAs. Great fit if you enjoy kids and have interest or background in education, psychology, or behavioral health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.