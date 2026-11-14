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🔧 Nampa Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings
Nampa’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Janitorial Supervisor
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the cleaning crew, assign daily tasks, and make sure buildings stay safe and spotless. Good fit if you like organizing people, checking quality, and know your way around cleaning methods and equipment.
Commercial HVAC-R Service Technician
- Employer: Idaho Refrigeration & HVAC
- Location: Nampa, ID + Treasure Valley
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40–$50/hour, plus $100 each on-call week
Service and repair commercial heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems. This is a higher-experience role with strong pay, solid benefits (medical, 401k match, paid holidays, take-home vehicle), and steady weekday hours with a monthly on-call rotation.
Commercial HVAC Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Idaho Refrigeration & HVAC
- Location: Nampa, ID + Boise metro
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$30/hour
Great for someone earlier in their HVAC career who wants more hands-on time and training. You’ll focus on preventative maintenance, inspections, and basic troubleshooting, with benefits and a take-home vehicle as you grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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