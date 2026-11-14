Nampa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, fuel, and retail all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle receiving, inventory accuracy, transfers, and reporting to keep the store running smoothly. This role is hands-on: operating forklifts, unloading trucks, fixing inventory issues, and supporting online orders, with lots of variety in your day.

Employer: Parkland Corporation / Sunoco LP

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time (weekend position)

Salary: Not listed

This job is all about coordinating fuel deliveries—assigning drivers, planning routes, handling schedule changes, and responding to on-the-road issues. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like being the main contact for drivers and customers.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4180

Location: 175 S Middleton Rd, Nampa, ID 83651

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + possible shift premiums and performance incentives

You’ll unload trucks and stock freight, mostly in the backroom, with regular lifting over 50 lbs and some heavy equipment use. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, 401(k), discounts, and access to Live Better U for paid education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.