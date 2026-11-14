Nampa’s schools and youth programs are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids—whether in the classroom or on the field—there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead athletes in both sports and faith. You’ll coach practices and games while mentoring students, leading Bible studies, and building a Christ-centered team culture.

Employer: Nampa School District

Location: Ronald Reagan Elementary School, Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time, Classified

Salary: Not listed

Support special education students in small groups and one-on-one, help with lessons and behavior support, and assist with data collection and IEP accommodations. Good fit if you’re patient, organized, and ready to be part of a tight school team.

Employer: 1st Steps LLC

Location: Nampa, ID 83687 (in person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $13.50/hour, pay based on experience

Work with young kids in a childcare/early learning setting, help with lesson plans, literacy, and physical activities, and keep parents in the loop. Includes employee discount and parental leave.

Employer: Nampa School District

Location: Sherman Elementary School, Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time, up to 162‑day calendar

Salary: Not listed

Help elementary students who need extra academic support, especially in reading and core skills. You’ll run small groups, repeat lessons, track progress, and work closely with teachers and the federal programs team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same school or program.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.