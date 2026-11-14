Nampa’s care and support scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in hospice and kids’ behavioral services. If you like helping people through tough seasons, these are worth a look.

Employer: Geiss Med Hospice / GeissMed

Geiss Med Hospice / Location: Nampa, ID

Employment type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Join a hospice team focused on holistic, compassionate end-of-life care for seniors and their families. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, counseling, connect families with community resources, and lead a bereavement program for up to a year after a loved one passes.

Employer: Lilypad (Children’s Developmental Disabilities Agency)

(Children’s Developmental Disabilities Agency) Location: Nampa, ID (with work across the Treasure Valley)

(with work across the Treasure Valley) Employment type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with children and teens with developmental disabilities, helping reduce challenging behaviors and teach new skills. Lilypad offers paid training, flexible hours, health insurance, PTO, and growth paths from Technician up through Specialist/Professional.

Employer: Lilypad

Location: Nampa, ID

Employment type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour

Higher-level role for folks with a bachelor’s or master’s in a human service field, ABA, psychology, or education plus experience with kids with developmental disabilities. You’ll design and implement goal-based behavioral therapy, mentor techs, and help shape care plans for families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or can flex hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.