Nampa’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from higher ed to manufacturing to mortgage lending. If you’re numbers-focused and ready for a change, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Exyte

Exyte Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the full accounting cycle in a manufacturing setting, from AP/AR and GL to month-end close, cost/variance analysis, and consolidated reporting. Great fit if you have 3+ years of accounting (manufacturing preferred), strong GAAP skills, and like partnering with operations to improve processes.

Employer: Caliver Beach Mortgage

Location: Nampa, ID (remote-friendly model)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission (P&L model)

Run your own book of business under the Caliver Beach umbrella with uncapped commissions and corporate admin/compliance support. Best for experienced LOs with an active NMLS, a strong referral network, and a history of closing 3–5+ loans per month.

Employer: College of Western Idaho (CWI)

Location: Nampa, ID (on-campus, some hybrid possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,937 – $131,171

Senior leadership role overseeing college-wide accounting, financial reporting, audits, and internal controls. Comes with strong benefits (premium healthcare, 11%+ retirement contributions, tuition discounts, generous leave) and is ideal if you have 5+ years of governmental/fund accounting plus supervisory experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.