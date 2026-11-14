Nampa’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like face-to-face selling, community outreach, or relationship-based work. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Avista Senior Living

Avista Senior Living Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive salary + commission)

Lead sales for a beautiful senior living community, meeting with prospective residents and families as they choose a new home. This role stands out for its mission-driven work, close partnership with leadership on marketing strategy, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more).

Employer: TDS Telecommunications LLC

Location: Nampa, ID (in-market territory)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base $50K + uncapped commission

On-target earnings: About $116,000/year

Pay range: $62,200–$101,000/year (with uncapped upside)

(with uncapped upside) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week, evenings and some Saturdays

Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week, Start date: Targeting January 2027

Door-to-door fiber internet, TV, and phone sales with serious earning potential and uncapped commission. You’ll own a territory, knock 60+ doors a day, and spend part of your week working from home on admin. Benefits start day one for eligible employees, plus mileage/phone stipend, paid vacation and sick time, holidays, and performance rewards.

Employer: Canyon Creek Financial LLC

Location: Nampa, ID (and surrounding area)

Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor

Compensation: Estimated $75,000–$100,000 in first year (weekly draw pay + uncapped commissions + bonuses + stock options)

Outside, business-to-business supplemental insurance sales with a strong focus on integrity and long-term client relationships. You manage your own schedule, get hands-on training and a clear leadership track, and receive support to obtain your health license if you don’t already have one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on territory, expectations, and how the pay is structured.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.