Nampa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level floor work to high-level plant leadership. If you like making things, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role at a major dairy producer. You’ll oversee plant operations, drive safety, quality, and cost goals, and be on an executive development path toward Plant Director roles, with strong benefits and relocation support.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role in a climate-controlled facility supporting animal health products. You’ll pick, pack, and ship orders, use RF scanners, and stay active on your feet—good fit if you like fast-paced work and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (CRH)

Location: Onsite near a plant in Nampa, ID (or AZ/UT/ID region)

Type: Onsite, heavy travel (75–90%)

Salary: Not listed

Regional role leading lean manufacturing and capital improvement projects across multiple plants. Ideal if you have a few years of manufacturing experience, know your way around kaizen/5S, and like traveling to different sites.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive hourly pay plus up to an extra $3.00/hour for high productivity

Entry-level production job where you hang and inspect garments and keep your area clean. Good if you want steady hours, benefits, and a chance to earn more by beating production standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you. And if you apply, do it soon; good roles in Nampa’s plants tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.