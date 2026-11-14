Nampa’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and schools are all hiring. If you’re in medicine or looking to break into patient care, there’s a good mix of bedside, outpatient, and lab roles open.

Employer: NakedMD

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility

Work as the frontline injector doing neurotoxins, fillers, and more while building your own loyal patient base. Great fit for an NP or RN who loves aesthetics and wants in-house training and growth.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive guaranteed base + incentives (no exact range listed)

Join a team of psychiatrists and NPs with options to support PHP/IOP and consult services. Hospital-employed role with strong benefits, possible sign-on/relocation/loan repayment, and teaching opportunities.

Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + productivity bonus

Outpatient DPT role with 100% employer-paid medical insurance and no weekends. Open to new grads, with mentorship and pelvic floor training plus clear paths to leadership.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: St. Luke’s Urgent Care, Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Fast-paced urgent care role seeing a wide range of minor injuries and acute illnesses, including procedures like wound care and splinting. Good option if you want variety, modern tools, and a culture focused on clinician well-being.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Flex, 0.1 FTE (one 12-hr shift per pay period), nights

Care for postpartum moms and newborns in a modern unit with NICU suites and ORs on the unit. Ideal for RNs with mother/baby experience who want night shift differentials and a lighter, flexible schedule.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Alphonsus Health System

Location: Nampa Medical Center, Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Shift: 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., rotating days

Perform a full range of clinical lab testing with ASCP certification (or eligibility). Comes with day-one benefits, PTO, and strong support for education and career growth.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Alphonsus Health System

Location: Nampa Medical Center, Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Shift: 7 nights on, 7 nights off, 8:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m.

Same core MLS duties as the day role, but with a block night schedule that gives you a full week off at a time. Great if you like nights and want long stretches of downtime.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Locum tenens, ICU days and nights

ICU-focused critical care shifts (7 a.m.–7 p.m. or 7 p.m.–7 a.m.) with weekly pay and full travel, housing, and malpractice handled. Good fit for a board-certified intensivist wanting flexible assignments.

Employer: Accel Therapies

Location: Nampa, ID (83687)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Pay: $23–$29/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to students with autism in a school setting—no prior ABA license required. Great entry role if you enjoy working with kids and want experience in behavioral health.

Employer: Table Rock Senior Living at Park Place

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Administer medications and support daily living for residents in a senior living community. Good match if you’re compassionate, organized, and have (or can obtain) state-approved med aide training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.