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🏥 Nampa Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings From Clinics to Hospitals
Nampa’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and schools are all hiring. If you’re in medicine or looking to break into patient care, there’s a good mix of bedside, outpatient, and lab roles open.
Aesthetic Injector (NP/RN)
Employer: NakedMD
Location: Nampa, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility
Work as the frontline injector doing neurotoxins, fillers, and more while building your own loyal patient base. Great fit for an NP or RN who loves aesthetics and wants in-house training and growth.
Physician: Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
Location: Nampa, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: Highly competitive guaranteed base + incentives (no exact range listed)
Join a team of psychiatrists and NPs with options to support PHP/IOP and consult services. Hospital-employed role with strong benefits, possible sign-on/relocation/loan repayment, and teaching opportunities.
Physical Therapist (Outpatient, Pelvic Focus Optional)
Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers
Location: Nampa, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + productivity bonus
Outpatient DPT role with 100% employer-paid medical insurance and no weekends. Open to new grads, with mentorship and pelvic floor training plus clear paths to leadership.
NP/PA – Urgent Care (Part-Time)
Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
Location: St. Luke’s Urgent Care, Nampa, ID
Type: Part-time
Fast-paced urgent care role seeing a wide range of minor injuries and acute illnesses, including procedures like wound care and splinting. Good option if you want variety, modern tools, and a culture focused on clinician well-being.
Registered Nurse – Mother/Baby (Flex Nights)
Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
Location: Nampa, ID
Type: Flex, 0.1 FTE (one 12-hr shift per pay period), nights
Care for postpartum moms and newborns in a modern unit with NICU suites and ORs on the unit. Ideal for RNs with mother/baby experience who want night shift differentials and a lighter, flexible schedule.
Med Lab Scientist – Day Shift
Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Alphonsus Health System
Location: Nampa Medical Center, Nampa, ID
Type: Full-time
Shift: 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., rotating days
Perform a full range of clinical lab testing with ASCP certification (or eligibility). Comes with day-one benefits, PTO, and strong support for education and career growth.
Med Lab Scientist – 7 On / 7 Off Nights
Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Alphonsus Health System
Location: Nampa Medical Center, Nampa, ID
Type: Full-time
Shift: 7 nights on, 7 nights off, 8:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m.
Same core MLS duties as the day role, but with a block night schedule that gives you a full week off at a time. Great if you like nights and want long stretches of downtime.
Critical Care Medicine Physician – Locum Tenens
Employer: CompHealth
Location: Nampa, ID
Type: Locum tenens, ICU days and nights
ICU-focused critical care shifts (7 a.m.–7 p.m. or 7 p.m.–7 a.m.) with weekly pay and full travel, housing, and malpractice handled. Good fit for a board-certified intensivist wanting flexible assignments.
School-Based Behavior Therapist for Autism (ABA)
Employer: Accel Therapies
Location: Nampa, ID (83687)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Pay: $23–$29/hour
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to students with autism in a school setting—no prior ABA license required. Great entry role if you enjoy working with kids and want experience in behavioral health.
Medication Aide
Employer: Table Rock Senior Living at Park Place
Location: Nampa, ID
Type: Full-time
Administer medications and support daily living for residents in a senior living community. Good match if you’re compassionate, organized, and have (or can obtain) state-approved med aide training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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